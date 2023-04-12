Disney Dreamlight Valley is currently asking players for feedback via a survey, which Gameloft has shared on Twitter.

The survey, which will take around 10-15 minutes, asks a range of questions on player experiences and what they enjoy most about the game. But it also wants to know what fans want to see in the future — including potential characters and Star Paths.

In the survey, two specific questions stood out to us which a list of options for characters or shows that either aren't represented in the game or franchises that Gameloft want to potentially expand upon.

For characters, Gameloft has provided a rather long list of potential franchises it wants to bring into the Disney-themed life sim, from classics like Cinderella and Peter Pan to more modern favourites like Atlantis, Tangled, and Nightmare Before Christmas.

Hey Valley Villagers! ✨ Please take this short survey to let us know more about what you think of the game: https://t.co/pvWlRgKqd3 April 11, 2023

Pixar films are also included, such as Monster's Inc. and Up — of course, we want that balloon house in or Valley now. But you can also go wild in the Other box and throw in your favourite movies or shows. Basil: The Great Mouse Detective, please?

For Star Paths, there are a few overlapping franchises here — such as Nightmare Before Christmas, which is a potential option for a Halloween or Christmas seasonal update — but themes such as Nautical, Disney Channel Originals (Kim Possible!), and more villain-specific themes, are all options. The most recent Star Path focuses on Disney Theme Parks.

You can take the survey from Gameloft and throw in your thoughts and entries here. And perhaps your favourite Disney or Pixar film will be included in a future update. Last week, the Pride of the Valley update dropped and includes more items, themes, and characters from The Lion King: