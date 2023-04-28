Gameloft is still going strong with content updates for its lifestyle sim adventure game Disney Dreamlight Valley and ahead of the game's fifth major update, the company has teased a new must-have item for rainy days.

Yep, you guessed right - it's umbrellas! The official socials for the game have shared a brief teaser video - showing off what exactly players can expect from this new item. Not only will they keep players dry but it can also help complete your look! It seems we could be getting this update as soon as May:

"April showers bring May flowers! While you'll need to dodge the rain for now, Update 5 will bring Umbrellas!"

April showers bring May flowers! ☔✨While you'll need to dodge the rain for now, Update 5 will bring Umbrellas! pic.twitter.com/Kpy35zdNAf April 27, 2023

If you're eager to try out this game, but haven't given it a go yet - there are currently three versions available (standard, deluxe and ultimate edition). Of course, if you don't want to fork out for one of the founder's packs, the game is planned to go free-to-play at a later date.

When we reviewed it here on Nintendo Life last September, we were actually quite taken with it, calling it a "surprisingly touching and thoughtful" experience that cleverly plays on the nostalgia of Disney fans.