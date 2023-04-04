Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that it has acquired Doinksoft, the developer behind Gato Roboto, the physical exclusive Demon Throttle, and the upcoming run 'n' gun title Gunbrella.
Announced via Twitter, Devolver calls the acqusition "a historic moment" and included a rather amusing accompanying image that will look familiar to anybody following Microsoft's own recent acqusistions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.
As for the rather bizarre inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's key art? Well, that's Devolver's idea of a little joke. The publisher has made it quite plain over the years that it has a certain fondness for Rockstar Games' western adventure, going to far as to request the cancellation of GTA 6 in favour of Red Dead Redemption 3. Keep dreaming there, Devolver.
Doinksoft's upcoming Gunbrella has still yet to receive a firm release date beyond a rather vague '2023' window, but judging by the below announcement trailer, it's definitely looking like one to keep a close eye on.
Doinksoft officially joining Devolver Digital seems to make sense to us, but what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments (10)
Devolver Digital and Annapurna Interactive have published some of the games that I have played in my life, so I’m pretty happy that Devolver Digital acquired Gunbrella, it looks to be an interesting concept.
Nice, hopeful for a physical Gunbrella now
I'm surprised this didn't happen sooner honestly since Doinksoft's games seem tailor-made for DD. Extremely happy for them though, hopefully this'll lead to an even more consistent string of bangers from them!
@JONOFTHEJONS "some of the games I played in my life" that's new.
@JONOFTHEJONS I, too, can attest that Devolver has published some of the games I've played in my life!
@JONOFTHEJONS Of all the comments I've read online, this is certainly one of them.
I have played so many games from this publisher throughout the years that i have absolutely adored. Can't wait for what's next!
@JONOFTHEJONS Ima let you finish but Devolver put out some of the games of all time ❤️
Of all time.
Devolver has been their publisher all this time, so nothing really changes except Microsoft cannot buy them now.
Gato Roboto was a true gem, action packed, superbly paced, with a very deep and complex protagonist and tight controls. I recommend it
