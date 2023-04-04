Publisher Devolver Digital has announced that it has acquired Doinksoft, the developer behind Gato Roboto, the physical exclusive Demon Throttle, and the upcoming run 'n' gun title Gunbrella.

Announced via Twitter, Devolver calls the acqusition "a historic moment" and included a rather amusing accompanying image that will look familiar to anybody following Microsoft's own recent acqusistions of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard.

Today is a historic moment. We are excited to announce that the world-renowned franchises and talented people at @doinksoft will be joining Team Devolver! pic.twitter.com/16wP3iH6Ab April 3, 2023

As for the rather bizarre inclusion of Red Dead Redemption 2's key art? Well, that's Devolver's idea of a little joke. The publisher has made it quite plain over the years that it has a certain fondness for Rockstar Games' western adventure, going to far as to request the cancellation of GTA 6 in favour of Red Dead Redemption 3. Keep dreaming there, Devolver.

Doinksoft's upcoming Gunbrella has still yet to receive a firm release date beyond a rather vague '2023' window, but judging by the below announcement trailer, it's definitely looking like one to keep a close eye on.

Doinksoft officially joining Devolver Digital seems to make sense to us, but what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.