amiibo collecting is a hugely fun yet hugely expensive hobby to get into, especially with so many fantastic new releases tempting you into your next purchase, but this incredible deal will soften the blow for anyone yet to pick up these specific figures.

Over at GameStop, you can currently pick up both the Metroid Dread amiibo 2 Pack and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Zelda and Loftwing amiibo for just $5 each! Yes, that means two Metroid amiibo or one of the Zelda range's best and most expensive figures for an amazing price. You can check delivery availability for your area and buy them here while stocks last:

It's hard to say how long these will remain in stock at these prices, so we wouldn't hang around if you want to add them both to your collection.

Sadly, for those in the UK, no such deals are available right now. The best prices we could find are below (both figures are mostly sold out across the board):