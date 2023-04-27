Atelier Ryza 3
We had a great time with Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key when it came to Switch a little over a month ago, granting it an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review (which you can find in full below). Today, publisher Koei Tecmo has released a fresh new update for the game, levelling it up to ver. 1.3.0.

The majority of the tweaks this time around are to do with improving the game as it stands and fixing any small bugs, though there are a couple of new features available. These include the addition of a 'Maximum Difficulty' mode (for all those that wanted even more of a challenge), and the ability to change the game's background music for specific scenes.

The full patch notes were published on the official Koei Tecmo site, and we have gathered them together for you to take a look at below.

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key ver. 1.3.0 (27th April 2023)

- Additional Maximum Difficulty Patch.
- Added an option to change in-game BGM.
This function can be accessed through the Diary in any atelier and allows the player to change the BGM that plays at specific scenes during the game.
- Fixed an issue that prevented players from unlocking the "Your own answer" achievement or trophy on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, or Steam® after completing Patricia's quest in a specific order.
- Fixed an issue where Klaudia's "Klaudia, the Artist" quest failed to occur under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where it was sometimes impossible to continue the "The Underworld Forest" quest after being defeated in a battle against the Deranged King.
- Fixed an issue where, regardless of the gathering level or tools equipped, a “key” symbol is displayed on gathering points signifying that gathering requirements are not met.
- Improved compatibility with the new DLC.
- Other minor adjustments and bug fixes.

