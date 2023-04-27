We had a great time with Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key when it came to Switch a little over a month ago, granting it an 'Excellent' 9/10 in our review (which you can find in full below). Today, publisher Koei Tecmo has released a fresh new update for the game, levelling it up to ver. 1.3.0.

The majority of the tweaks this time around are to do with improving the game as it stands and fixing any small bugs, though there are a couple of new features available. These include the addition of a 'Maximum Difficulty' mode (for all those that wanted even more of a challenge), and the ability to change the game's background music for specific scenes.