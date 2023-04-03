Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Cannon Dancer - Osman — affectionately dubbed "the unofficial sequel to Strider" — will finally be playable on consoles from 13th April 2023 with both a physical and digital launch.

After its original eShop release date slipped from both January and March to April (spotted by gosokkyu, via Time Extension), ININ Games has confirmed that we won't have to wait any longer. The 13th April is the day you'll be able to sit down with game designer Kouichi 'Isuke' Yotsui and artist Utata Kiyoshi's popular arcade title from the '90s.

This isn't just a straight port of the classic, however. ININ Games has included several enhancements to the action-packed pixel art platformer. Here's a rundown of the game:

Almost 30 years after its release on arcade, ININ Games teamed up with two key members of the original development team to finally bring the game to modern home consoles: the game designer Kouichi Yotsui (also known as “Isuke” and famous for his work on “Strider”) and the artist Utata Kiyoshi. ININ’s development team worked on bringing you the best iteration you’ve ever seen, adding features and enhancements that weren’t available in the original Arcade game. This new, faithfully ported version of Cannon Dancer can be played with in-game English language, or the original Japanese, with both being playable in standard & challenge mode.

Of the many subtle enhancements, the main ones are: - Save States

- Rewind Feature

- Controller Vibration

- Customizable Controls

- Graphic Filters & Shaders

- Double Jump

- Invincible Jump

- Invincible Slide

- Invincible Attack

- Auto Attack [Speed 1 – 5]

- Extra Credits

You'll be able to grab the physical version of the game from Strictly Limited's website when it drops on 13th April. We're excited to finally get a chance to play this much-loved gem from the '90s.

Will you be running for Cannon Dancer - Osman next week? Let us know in the comments.