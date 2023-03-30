It's become common for movies to tease what's next at the end of the credits, and it seems the upcoming Mario Movie will be no different.

In an interview with CBR, Mario's movie voice actor Chris Pratt mentions how Nintendo fans can look forward to a post-credits scene potentially teasing what might happen beyond the Mario movie...

"Listen, there's like, at the end of the film, there's a post-credit sequence that gives you a taste of what the sequel could be about. And that gets me very, very excited."

Pratt even went on to reference the recent talk about a Luigi's Mansion movie and thinks "that would be great".

Whatever this post-credits scene ends up featuring, once again it wouldn't be the first time we've seen something like this. Apart from every Marvel movie doing it nowadays, it's also happening in other video game movie adaptations like Sonic the Hedgehog - with some key character reveals.

There's been no official mention of a Mario Movie sequel just yet, but fellow Mario Movie star Seth Rogen recently said he would also be up for more adventures - in reference to a possible Donkey Kong spinoff.