Wildfrost is a deck-builder set in a world beset by a dangerous tundra, and publisher Chucklefish has reveals that the icy winds and cold cards will be blasting onto Switch on 12th April for $19.99 / £16.75 / €19.50.

Developed as a collaboration between Deapan Games' Will Lewis and Gaziter's Asaf Gazit, you'll need to use deft tactics to banish the Wildfrost from the land and save the world. The pair came up with Wildfrost after the two interacted with each other on Twitter, and then started developing Wildfrost during the pandemic in March 2020.

Your card-based journey will take you to the Sun Temple in a beautifully realised world with lovely visuals and catchy folk music. And despite the subject matter, the game is full of charm and delights, with all sorts of unusual recruits and lush landscapes.

Here's the details from Chucklefish's press release:

Take to the frozen tundras of Wildfrost! Players will embark on a perilous journey through the frosty mountains alongside their trusty card deck of charming companions and powerful elemental items, in order to reclaim a world from a mysterious eternal winter. It’ll take determination, sharp strategy and deck-building skills to reach the Sun Temple and banish the Wildfrost once and for all!

Along the monster-laden trek, players will rescue and recruit frozen companions, unearth lost treasures, gift wondrous wobbly charms and spend hard-earned blings with mysterious travelling merchants. The decisions made in each run will help players craft a powerful deck, unique to each playthrough. Players can return to Snowdwell to rebuild the town, unlock more cards and encounter new challenges and events for an endlessly replayable adventure. Wildfrost Features:

● A perfect mix of deckbuilding and adventure. Wildfrost lets you test your card battling skills as you fight to save the village of Snowdwell.

● Pick Leaders from different tribes at the beginning of every journey, each gifted with different randomised stats and skills.

● The opportunity to plan ahead using the dynamic ‘counter system’ to exploit foes and frosty monsters’ weaknesses!

● Recruit cute card companions, elemental items and equip powerful charms to tackle each battle to collect during each encounter. The way you strategise each fight is up to you!

● Endless replayability with new daily challenges and runs.

Just as winter ends here in the UK, the frost comes in on the Switch, hey? But we're in love with Big Berry. We'd do anything to protect him.

For more info on Wildfrost, you can head on over to the game's official website! If you're thinking of picking this deck of cards up, then make sure you wrap up warm for it. Oh, and make sure you gather round the fire and let us know what you think of the game in the comments.