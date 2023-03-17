Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

It's now been over six years since the Switch launched globally back in 2017. Naturally, our thoughts are beginning to drift over to what could potentially come next from Nintendo. Will the company's next major hardware be a simple evolution of the Switch itself, or will it be something completely new?

We could hypothesise for days on what the next console could potentially look like, but to debate what might go wrong with it, our pals Felix, Zion, and Craig (Pure Xbox) have put together a video to discuss every little annoying niggle that could potentially burn their toast.

What if the Switch's successor had no themes? What if the eShop isn't updated? What if it's digital only? These issues, among others, are what seemingly keep our lovely video producers up at night, so be sure to check out the full video above for all the gossip.