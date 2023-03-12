Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Following last December's reveal of a DNF Duel Nintendo Switch port, Nexon and Arc System Works have now announced a Season Pass roadmap.

Part one will launch in Summer 2023 with Spectre (the new playable fighter) and will also include a "new awakening system" and "new system". Additional details haven't been revealed just yet. This will be followed with Fall and Winter updaters - adding new characters.

There's also content planned all the way through to 2024 including even more new fighters.

DNF Duel will launch on 20th April 2023 on the Nintendo Switch and is available now on other platforms. Here's a look at the upcoming character Spectre: