We're used to hearing about the global growth and expansion of Nintendo, but its business operations in Southeast Asia have been cut back in recent times.
According to the video game giant's website, both of its official stores in Thailand have been closed. The JD Central store only opened its doors in December 2021. Here's a short statement attached to both closures (via Nintendo.com):
"This store has been closed. Thank you for always using the service Nintendo Official Store Thailand."
One store was operating under the retailer JD Central and the other Lazada. JD's Thailand subsidiary is actually closing its doors, which appears to be the reason behind the JD Central store closure. JD was also partly responsible for the operation of Nintendo's official repair services site in the country (a joint venture with WeJoin).
Official Nintendo products will still be available online from Maxsoft and Jaymart.
If we hear any other developments, we'll let you know.
[source nintendo.com, via nintendosoup.com]
Comments (4)
later this month more Nintendo stores are getting closed down
I've seen official Sony stores in Thailand, there should be a market big enough for it.
That’s so odd? Thailand seems like it would have a really large tech market from what I could tell when I went to Bangkok a few years ago.
Well, that’s super disappointing. I live in Indonesia, but there isn’t any sort of Nintendo store here. I’m going on a trip to Thailand in August, and I was really looking forward to visiting the store. I guess I’ll have to go to Japan.😂
Tap here to load 4 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...