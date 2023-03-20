Surprise! The new Snorlax and Togepi Squismallows are now available to buy from The Pokémon Center in the UK.

The new 12-inch toys were teased last month, and today, The Pokémon Company has revealed that you can snap up these new additions online. Both Snorlax and Togepi cost £25.99. The first two Pokémon Squishmallows — Pikachu and Gengar — proved to be immensely popular, so you might want to think about grabbing one sooner rather than later.

While only available in the UK at the moment, The Pokémon Company has said that the US release is coming soon, so for those of you across the pond, you won't have to wait much longer. Other retailers will also likely follow in the coming days and weeks.





Snorlax and Togepi



💕 https://t.co/yalMW9Wkg4 pic.twitter.com/lMndmtibmp This is not a drill! New Pokémon Squishmallows are here! 🤩Snorlax and Togepi @squishmallows are now available at #PokemonCenterUK ! (Coming soon to Pokémon Center US) March 20, 2023

Squishmallows are a pretty big deal and many are out to collect every single one. They're extremely soft and huggable, which frankly makes them irresistible. Most of them are animal themed, but there are also Disney and Star Wars collaborations.

We'll update you as soon as we know when the toys are released in the US — we wouldn't want Pikachu and Gengar to get lonely, now.