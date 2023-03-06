The full patch notes for this one were shared on a recent developer blog post, though we have assembled them for you to take a look at below:

Error 1:

The game freezes on a black screen on startup.

Fix:

Fixed an issue causing ProfiCard save data to become corrupted after manually erasing a summonstone from the Edit Party menu.

Upon installing the patch, summonstones will be removed from the ProfiCard save data, and the game will start normally for affected players.

Error 2:

The game crashes or freezes on a black screen when transitioning to the Music Stages menu.

Fix:

Fixed an issue where the last selected song could not be determined after moving from Music Stages to a different screen while an unpurchased DLC song is selected with songs sorted by difficulty.

Upon installing the patch, the Music Stages menu will open normally for affected players.

Error 3:

An incorrect composer name is displayed for the song "Melodies Errant" in the Music Player.

Fix:

Corrected the composer of "Melodies Errant" to be "Naoshi Mizuta" from the previous and incorrect "Nobuo Uematsu."

Error 4:

The game freezes when selecting the Favorites tab in Music Stages.

Fix:

Fixed an issue causing the game to freeze when selecting the Favorites category in either Music Stages or Multi Battle song selection after songs were added to favorites from the other menu.