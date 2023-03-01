Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix pumped out a lot of RPG-style games in 2022, and one of them happened to be the tactical release, The DioField Chronicle. If you were hoping for more from this newer IP, you're in luck.

The Japanese publisher and developer has announced an update next week on 6th March will be adding a new scenario "Waltaquin's Story", a new "Very Hard" difficulty, a new weapon type "Magic Tome" and a New Game+ "Extra Mode" (thanks, Gematsu).

When DioField Chronicle made its debut on the Switch last year, we said it was a solid tactical RPG experience, with enough JRPG tropes to interest fans of both genres. There's also a demo you can try out on the Switch eShop, if you are interested in discovering more about this release.