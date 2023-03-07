Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The gorgeous hand-drawn visuals of The Library of Babel caught our eye when we first saw the above announcement trailer, and we now know that this stealth platformer will be making its way over to Switch on 7th April.

From developer Tanuki Game Studio and based on the short story by Jorge Luis Borges, The Library of Babel takes place 20,000 years after the extinction of humanity and will see you exploring the robot world of Mesopotamia to investigate a murder. The 2D platformer looks to be all about sneaking through environments to find clues while avoiding the mechanical gaze of patrolling enemies — please, we have only just about got over Metroid Dread's E.M.M.I.

If you are after a little more information than that given by the above trailer, check out the following game features as well as some pretty screens from publisher Neon Doctrine:

Key Features of The Library of Babel Include:

Immersive 2D Babylon: An overgrown yet futuristic world with beautifully hand-drawn 2D environments

Classic Systems: Dialogue and Inventory management systems reminiscent of the Graphic Adventure games of the ’90s

Dangerous Environment: Deadly obstacles and even deadlier enemies to avoid, as Ludovik prefers agility and stealth over violence

Stealth Is King: Ludovik must maneuver around the terrain as quietly as possible, whether that means climbing to new heights, or silently taking down enemies

We don't have long to wait before this one tip-toes onto Switch in a few weeks. If the OLED screen lets those colours pop as much as we are hoping, then this could be one to watch.

What do you make of The Library of Babel? Tempted to give it a go? Let us know in the comments.