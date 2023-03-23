Square Enix has dropped a surprise bundle of its Voice of Cards trilogy on the Switch eShop in North America. This is to coincide with all three games being released on iOS and Android today.

The bundle contains all three Voice of Cards games — with many staff who have worked on the Drakengard and NieR series working on each title. Led by creative director Yoko Taro, each game is a self-contained story that presents its world like a tabletop card-based RPG.

There are two bundles available on the eShop — one for $49.99, which contains all three games, and a second for $64.99, which includes the games and all DLC. Individually, each game in the series is $29.99, or $39.99 on the eShop. At the moment, the bundle isn't available on the European eShop, but we'll let you know when that changes.

Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars launched in October 2021, and was quickly followed by two sequels in 2022 — The Forsaken Maiden in February and The Beasts of Burden in September. We have reviews for all three, which you should check out if you're curious about the trilogy.