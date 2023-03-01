Takashi Iizuka, the head of Sonic Team at Sega, has been appointed into the newly elected role of Sonic Creative Officer at Sega of America.

As spotted by VGC, the announcment was made via a notice to investors from Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., detailing a number of changes within its management system and executive officers. Iizuka's appointment as Sonic Creative Officer is set to take effect from April 1st, 2023, though its not currently known whether this will have any impact on his current responsibilities as head of Sonic Team.

Iizuka has been heavily involved in the development of Sonic games since 1994, when he acted as Game Designer for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Sonic & Knuckles. He has since directed several Sonic projects, including Sonic Adventure and Shadow The Hedgehog.

More recenty, he has acted as producer for the latest titles in the Sonic franchise, mostly recently for Sonic Frontiers on Nintendo Switch. In a recent Q&A with investors, Sega Sammy stated that Sonic Frontiers had "greatly exceeded" the original sales estimation.