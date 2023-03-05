Almost a year after its release, the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 movie has taken out the NIckelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 'favourite movie' category.

To take out the title, the blue blur had to beat Hocus Pocus 2, Jurassic World Dominion, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Monster High the Movie, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Adam and Avatar: The Way of the Water.

This latest award follows the news last May that the film had surpassed global box office sales of $331.64 million - speeding past the $319.71 million sales record set by the original film in 2020. Sonic 2 also had the biggest opening for a video game movie ever.

Sega Corporation and Paramount Pictures have already confirmed a third Sonic movie is on the way - locking in a December 2024 release last August. While nothing has been shared yet, one character has already been teased.