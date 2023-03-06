Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Frogwares has confirmed that Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened has gone gold and will be launching on Nintendo Switch on April 11th, 2023.

Pre-orders for the Lovecraftian mystery are available via the digital storefront now and will grant owners three custom outfits for Holmes and Watson. In addition, there are two different versions of the game available for Switch players. First up, the Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 / 39.99 EUR and grants no additional bonus content beyond the three outfits. Alternatively, for $49.99 /49.99 EUR you can grab the Deluxe Edition, which comes with a Side Quests Pack and six exclusive outfits.

Here's a reminder of the key features from Frogewares:

- Investigate the Cthulhu Mythos as imagined by H.P. Lovecraft and face Eldritch horrors beyond human comprehension - Fight encroaching insanity as you pursue answers to questions that have no rational explanation whatsoever - Find clues that will lead you through the famous Baker Street in London, a haunting psych ward in Switzerland, the perilous Louisiana wetlands and more - A reimagining of the 2008 title: Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine, The Awakened boasts modern graphics and animations, an expanded storyline, numerous side quests and new mechanics including unique insanity gameplay.

Are you looking to dive into a new, reimagined Sherlock Holmes mystery? Let us know your thoughts with a comment below.