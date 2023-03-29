Publisher Live Wire has announced its Spring Sale for the Switch eShop across all regions, with up to 30% off selected shmup titles. The savings are available right now and will be sticking around until 16th April, so you have plenty of time to snag one game at a discounted price and play it through before doing the same with another title.
"But just what games are available?", we hear you cry, well worry not because we've got you covered. Live Wire has announced that four of their distributed shmups are getting discounted for the sale period with even some recent entries like Radiant Silvergun making the cut.
You can check out the four games on offer in the table below:
|Title
|Discount
|Sale Price
|DoDonPachi Resurrection
|30%
|$13.99 / £10.70
|Espgaluda II
|30%
|$13.99 / £10.70
|Mushihimesama
|30%
|$13.99 / £10.70
|Radiant Silvergun
|20%
|$15.99 / £12.23
Will you be picking up any of the above titles in the Live Wire sale? Shoot your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments (5)
30% discount. Sounds awesome. That is pretty much.
Bought all of them at full price and they’re worth it for that, great ports of great games.
All of these are top-notch shmups!
They're absolutely 10/10 games no one should miss, specially Radiant and Mushi. No one crafts shmups like Cave's or Treasure's anymore.
@rushiosan
"No one crafts shmups like Cave's or Treasure's anymore."
i do agree, but i think capcom, konami, and a handful of others deserve to be praised more also. i think shooter fans have a prepossession towards boutique and extreme examples (partly due to the work of those companies you mentioned) and some of the meat and potatoes games of yore are kind of left out of the conversation. UN squadron is a great game! rtype III is a great game! darius gaiden! great game! ☺️
anyway rant over. ill be trying to buy at least one of these if they are still on sale when i get paid. 👍
