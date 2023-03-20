A new rumour is making the rounds that suggests a new Lego racing game called 'LEGO 2K Drive' might soon be making its way to consoles.

Following reports last year that Lego had joined forces with publisher 2K to create a series of sports titles, the latest development comes from the XboxEra Podcast (thanks, Insider Gaming) that seemingly corroborates the previously rumoured information that the game will feature open-world mechanics.

Lego 2K Drive is supposedly currently undergoing a closed beta test, though there's no information on when the game will release or indeed on which consoles it will launch. However, screenshots of the game have also seemingly leaked and you can view these on Insider Gaming's website.

We'll be sure to provide an update on Lego 2K Drive should any official information be made available, but it definitely sounds intriguing. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe could certainly do with some solid competition, and we're sure Lego and 2K will be up to the challenge.