Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Eastasiasoft has announced that Mugen Souls will be making its way to the Switch on April 27th, 2023.

The turn-based RPG is a faithful adaptation of the Japanese original, retaining all content to make this the definitive way to experience the game. Players will explore free-roaming battle maps across expansive worlds, customise their characters' classes and costumes, and even take part in some hot springs mini-games.

Here's some more information on the game's features from eastasiasoft:

- Explore seven vibrant worlds and conquer the universe!

- Fight monsters on free-roaming battle maps and make them your servants.

- Execute spectacular combos with your allies!

- Create unique characters by customizing body parts, faces and job classes.

- Enjoy “moe” aesthetics and over-the-top anime style!

A limited edition of the game is also available from Play Asia and includes a collector's box, a soundtrack CD, an artbook, sticker sheet, numbered certificate, and manuel.

Will you be adding this one to your Switch collection? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.