The 3DS and Wii U eShop services are closing down at the end of this month on 27th March, and while all sorts of games and applications will no longer be available for purchase, one series in particular that's taking quite a hit is Pokémon.

Serebii.net has put together a short social media reel to highlight what exactly will no longer be available for digital purchase in the Pokémon line. This includes games like Pokémon X & Y and Pokémon Sun & Moon, and even the retro Virtual Console Game Boy games. After the service ends, you'll still be able to download purchased games and applications.





Perhaps the most significant change during the service shutdown will be on the 3DS front - with the Pokémon Bank application scheduled to become an entirely free service. Pokémon Bank allows users to add Pokémon from the earlier Game Boy generations through to the 3DS games to the cloud service and has now been succeeded by the paid service Pokémon Home for Switch.