If you're a fan of games like Super Mario Kart, Super Mario All-Stars, and Pilotwings, then you may have heard of Soyo Oka, a composer who worked with Nintendo from 1987 to 1995.

Even if you're not aware of her by name, you will have no doubt heard a number of her more famous tracks, including Mario Circuit and Rainbow Road. She continued to work on music over the years after her departure from Nintendo and has now launched a new chiptune album called LOOP816, which definitely harkens back to her work on key Nintendo titles.

As detailed above, the album is available via the likes of Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, and more, so we highly recommend you check it out if you're a fan of '80s and '90s video game music.

As detailed in an interview from 2011, Oka started to play music on the piano at the age of four, and cites artists ranging from Sergei Rachmaninoff to Queen as inspiration. After majoring in music composition at Osaka College of Music, she joined Nintendo after making one simple phone call. Ahh, how times have changed.

We'd definitely love to see Oka return to composing for Nintendo, but we wish her every success with the launch of her new album.

Have you listened to LOOP816 yet? What do you make of it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.