Pokémon Scarlet & Violet players have found a bug in-game that allows them to launch their player into space... simply by building a sandwich. We're not kidding.

Automaton West reports that in Japan, players have come up with a fun little game that challenges players to reach the deepest, darkest depths of space by creating a chorizo sandwich. Things like this are only easy in Paldea, aren't they? To reach beyond Paldea and the Pokémon World's stratosphere, players need to set up a picnic table on a high point of Paldea. A popular area has proven to be the windmill hills in West Province (Area One).

Once you've found the spot, set up your picnic table so it clips through one of the three windmills — you'll know you're right if the top left part of the plate is covered by the pillar. Then, you totally ignore the bread in front of you and start dropping chorizo into the pillar. Stacking the chorizo through the pillar forces the camera to pull aware, and eventually, you can see the entire map of Paldea, and even part of the globe.

The Twitter hashtag 'sandwich bakuhatsu gaku', which translates to 'study of sandwich explosions' gives you a pretty good idea of what players are trying to accomplish. Have a look at some of the examples below.

It looks very fiddly, especially when you're way above the table and even the world. We suppose dropping chorizo from thousands of feet away accurately is pretty difficult, but we've never actually tried it...

One very cool detail to note about the planet itself is that it appears in different colours depending on what time of day it is. It's just a single-colour sphere, but space travel wasn't exactly intended in Scarlet & Violet.

There is one thing to note, however — if you attempt to do this, you might actually cause your game to crash. So taking advantage of this bug might lead to more problems. So be careful.

Earlier today, The Pokémon Company revealed that it would be releasing another patch for the game towards the end of April 2023. Even though we've just had a patch on Pokémon Day, there are still plenty of other things we want to see come to the game — especially before The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero drops later this year