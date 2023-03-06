Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We feel like we should be used to unusual collaborations, but they don't get more unexpected that a miniature train exhibition and a retro-style JRPG. Square Enix DE has partnered up with a German miniature train exhibition in Hamburg to recreate one of Octopath Traveler II's most memorable scenes — and it's really rather lovely.

The staff at Miniatur Wunderland, the largest model railway and airport exhibition in the world, have created the campfire scene which adorns the game's box art in lovely minifigure form. All eight travellers — Ochette, Castti, Throné, Osvald, Partitio, Agnea, Temeons, and Hikari — are gathered together, tucked among the trees, each with their own little figure. The figures were all hand-made by the staff and each represents the character's personality perfectly.

It's not our first choice for a trailer collaboration, but it works perfectly. Given the games warm and charming HD-2D visuals, along with those little sprites and character models, their proportions and sprites transfer perfectly over to the miniatures.