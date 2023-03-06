We feel like we should be used to unusual collaborations, but they don't get more unexpected that a miniature train exhibition and a retro-style JRPG. Square Enix DE has partnered up with a German miniature train exhibition in Hamburg to recreate one of Octopath Traveler II's most memorable scenes — and it's really rather lovely.

The staff at Miniatur Wunderland, the largest model railway and airport exhibition in the world, have created the campfire scene which adorns the game's box art in lovely minifigure form. All eight travellers — Ochette, Castti, Throné, Osvald, Partitio, Agnea, Temeons, and Hikari — are gathered together, tucked among the trees, each with their own little figure. The figures were all hand-made by the staff and each represents the character's personality perfectly.

It's not our first choice for a trailer collaboration, but it works perfectly. Given the games warm and charming HD-2D visuals, along with those little sprites and character models, their proportions and sprites transfer perfectly over to the miniatures.

Miniatur Wunderland was created in December 2000 by twin brothers Gerrit and Frederik Braun. The exhibition is situated in the Speicherstadt district in Hamburg, and opened to the public in summer 2001. The brothers and the staff have expanded on the railway ever since, and it's currently over 15,000 metres long, easily making it the largest of its kind. It's a must-visit attraction if you're ever in Hamburg.

Does anyone else want to pick up these minifigures for themselves? We certainly do. Let us know what you think of this unique, charming collaboration in the comments!

[source youtu.be]