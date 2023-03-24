The Super Mario Bros. Movie advertising campaign is firing on all cylinders right now, and the latest partnership is an unlikely union between the plumber and vegan cosmetics brand Lush.
Shared on Nintendo Wire (via GoNintendo), Lush is launching a whole new range of bathing and cosmetic products today, inspired by Mario and his friends. This is to tie in with the Mario Movie's release on 5th April — not long now!
The range includes bath bombs that look like Question Blocks (that hide a secret soap), Gold Coin soaps, a body spray inspired by Princess Peach, and shower jelly based on Bowser and Peach. How there isn't a bath Bob-omb, though, will forever be a mystery to us.
You can check out all of the products on Lush's store in the UK right now — with the items due to go on sale at 6am PT / 9am ET in the US, though if you have the Lush App, you can check them out right now. And if you order anything, you can get it all sent to you in a Question Block gift box — a little bit like Amazon's new Mario-themed packaging.
Here's a little look at just a handful of products, which range from £5.00 for a bar of soap to £30 for body spray:
Well... not a collaboration we expected, even if it was teased back on MAR10 day. We reckon these will sell out very quickly, so get to it if you want to power up your bathing. Kids will love them, and young at heart will love them too.
Share your disappointment in the lack of a Bob-omb with us in the comments.
I Love LUSH, but it is SO overpriced now a days
Im so upset, there should have been a built bill soap on a rope 😆
Hehe my sister will love this! she loves Lush and Mario, sweet xD
Also maybe a model with no tattoos would have been better to advertise the product, I'm still trying to figure out what Gringa means... Hope its not offensive to type here :S
What's the last picture?
Meh, a fiver for a bar of soap is ridiculous, the soap I normally buy is £1 a bar and smells great.
I don't care if products are cruelty free or not as long as they are cheap.
I've never really understood why people spend so much on fancy-looking bath products... until I saw these.
@Dogorilla
Wait till you smell them then.
I'm the same as you, I don't buy these myself because they are too expensive to justify with my gaming hobby, but I would be more than happy to receive them as a gift.
my sis has had many a lush bath at my place and the smell is fantastic, she says that she has to commit to a really long soak if she is going to use this stuff as to not waste it, and I can't say I blame her.
@Dogorilla
To help towards stopping the destruction of the environment and the use of animals, and putting money into smaller companies rather than transnationals?
Admittedly, there is a load of woo around stuff like this, and general cosmetics have eye-watering prices mainly for stuff that is essentially vaseline without the stickiness / shininess, but proper stuff made fairly does cost. That in itself is an issue, but if govts were hell-bent on improving the lot of their states' populations rather than pillaging them, then there would be more money to go round.
@Wiiiiiiiiiii I think it's a fire flower power-up, I was trying to figure it out at first too.
@Wiiiiiiiiiii I believe it is meant to be a Fire Flower bath bomb not sure on that
