Last weekend saw the first London Comic Con of the year arrive at Olympia London, bringing with it a whole host of stars and fans from the worlds of movies, TV and comics. While Nintendo is often not the biggest name at this event, this season's convention brought a certain iconic plumber twist thanks to the upcoming Mario Movie.

And thus we land at why on Earth a real life version of the Mario Bros. Plumbing van was parked in the middle of a convention hall in West London. What better advertisement is there than to bring a bit of your movie out of its animated form and park it up for fans to see?

Some snaps of the attraction were shared to Twitter by @Aiden1291 which you can check out below — just look at all of the detail that they got in there...





YOOO! The Mario Plumbing van was at the London Film and Comic ConYOOO! pic.twitter.com/5muWK8keLR March 5, 2023

If you have been keeping up with all of the Mario Movie publicity on the run up to it release on 5th April, then you will likely recognise the van from the recent trailer that parodies The Super Mario Bros. Super Show! rap. Only the one to appear in London seems a little bigger and, you know, more real.

The movie's final trailer is set to premiere in a special Nintendo Direct later this week on 9th March. Will we finally hear a little more of Chris Pratt's much-discussed movie voice? Our fingers are (hesitantly) crossed.