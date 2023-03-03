Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

With the Super Mario Bros. Movie speeding towards its launch on April 5th (or at some point in April or May, depending on where you live), the cast is currently out doing the rounds to promote the upcoming release.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show for NBC, actors Chris Pratt (Mario), Charlie Day (Luigi), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), and Jack Black (Bowser) spoke at length about the movie and how they created the voices for their respective characters (we imagine Chris Pratt probably just spoke the words in his normal voice - heh).

In a rather amusing little skit, however, Jack Black was initially missing from the line-up. After a bit of questioning from the host, he was found backstage wearing a rather skin-tight Bowser costume complete with an inflatable spiky shell. Convinced to make a "special" entrance to the stage, he eventually (albeit resentfully) joined the rest of the cast on the couch.

What's pretty hilarious about the whole thing, however, is that NBC decided to blur out Jack Black's crotch during his big entrance, hiding "little Jack" from from the poor, innocent viewers back at home (though the oversight to do the same while he was backstage kind of ruins the illusion, in our eyes). It's a fun, harmless little joke, and we're totally here for it. We can't wait to check out the movie when it launches!