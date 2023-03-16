Players are reporting issues with the Switch version of Minecraft following this week's version 1.19.70 update.
The problem was brought to our attention by a reader via email, and over on the Minecraft subreddit, some players, after updating their game, are not able to load Minecraft on the Switch. The initial loading screen gets stuck at 66% and stays there indefinitely while the loading wheel just keeps spinning.
A ticket has been raised on Mojang's website with a handful of pictures from those who've been met with the 66% loading screen.
We've looked into this and, while we could initially get on after updating and loading up the game, once we rebooted and reattempted to log on, we were stuck on the same loading screen.
Some users have reported that closing the game, putting the Switch in airplane mode, restarting the console, and booting up Minecraft while still in airplane mode has allowed them to get back into the game. We've also tested this method out, and we were able to get on by following these instructions. However, some players have tried this method and are still not able to play.
There's a chance this issue isn't just related to the Switch version of the game, either. A few Xbox users have also said that they can't play Minecraft after updating it to the latest patch.
Mojang has yet to comment on the issue, but with the issue raised on the Minecraft website, we're sure a fix will be coming soon. We'll update this article as soon as it's fixed.
Comments (32)
Minecraft not loading is a depressingly regular bug for both Switch and iOS versions, for many years.
Seemingly the only developers, other than Game Freak, that can keep making a game buggier is Mojang. Let's be honest, both games are an embarrassment on Switch.
When patching existing software, I can't help feeling developers could do with applying the Hippocratic Oath - i.e. don't **** things up.
This sucks..hopefully it will be resolved soon so players can enjoy the game. I believe it's somewhat expected when patches are being added on top of existing patches for so long, bugs are more likely to show up. Then again it could be server overload due to the high number of players.
Switch 2 Minecraft better run on java
The game is doing you a FAVOR!!! This game seriously sucks!!!!
Man the switch port is really bad... Hopefully this doesn't happen with 1.20 release
Minecraft on Switch is a comically bad release, Bedrock literally runs better on my phone, idk how Mojang and Microsoft can call the Switch version acceptable, literally had multiple switch freezing crashes occur over the years since release. Only gets buggier with every update.
On an entirely unrelated note I’m really excited for COD on switch, bet it’ll run great!
@RainbowGazelle an embarrassment that my kids and I have easily logged 2000 hours, and I play regularly with some friends on their realm, which my switch keeps up just fine.
@Ninpundo
Agreed. I’ve given up playing on switch after apparently 30 hours of trying and just play on my phone with an Xbox controller connected. It’s a shame because I really want it to work the switch would be perfect for Minecraft. But after I was signed out of my Microsoft account and unable to sign back in I gave up.
This won't make it drop out of the top 10 where it sits most of the time.
@riChchestM just tried the iOS one because of this, and yup same issue indeed.
@Deemo37 it’s funny because part of the whole point other than online multiplayer with signing in with a Microsoft account is so you can keep stuff from the marketplace
But the Marketplace shop doesn’t even load on Switch (also same, I just Bluetooth a controller to my phone)
Well, that is a rather troublesome bug. Sucks for all 10 people that actually play Minecraft on switch.
The funny thing is that I just tried to boot up Minecraft yesterday for like the first time in probably two years, and I ran into this exact problem. I picked the game up in 2017 to see what the fuss was all about and spent maybe 20 hours messing around in creative mode. That's literally the extent of my experience with Minecraft. So I kinda love the irony that the one time I get a whim to go back to it, the game just doesn't work.
@Yannis «Then again it could be server overload due to the high number of players.»
Nope. Minecraft is not a online-only multiplayer video game. And Minecraft can work without internet/Wi-Fi connection(tested on Android many times). Also, Mojang is not a stupid Blizzard to make a annoying DRM in single-player games(Diablo 2 Resurrected, newest mobile versions of DOOM...).
@Enigk Yeah, sadly...
@Vyacheslav333 oh i see! Thanks for educating me on this.
@Yannis No problem!
It's such a huge bummer about Minecraft on Switch. I've logged more hours in Minecraft on my Switch than anything else, and since we don't have any other consoles nor do we game on PC it's my only way to play. I haven't played in months because it just keeps getting worse and worse. Exploring the overworld is pointless cause the draw distance has gotten worse with every update, don't even bother using a boat, and the freezing and crashing never seem to go away. The Marketplace is constantly not working, or not letting me access the stuff I've bought, and honestly the whole thing is just a mess. I get it, the Switch isn't as powerful as other consoles but I feel like there's 0 reason it should run this poorly. It's my favorite game of all time, and I miss playing it, but I think I'm about done unless there's a miracle.
@Bigmanfan «Sucks for all 10 people that actually play Minecraft on switch.»
Well... What's about these 4 or 5 millions Japanese owners of Minecraft? And I mentioned only physical copies of Minecraft, excluding digital and worldwide sales...
I knew the Switch version was buggy (the Marketplace hasn't worked in years, and online is terrible), but I didn't realize how comically bad the port is until I played it on my Steam Deck. Not the strongest system, but it can run gorgeous shaders with flawless performance, not to mention real mods.
Well... Maybe sometime in the future, when James Rolfe will be 55 years old, we'll get a AVGN episode about Minecraft, and Switch version will be the star of this episode...
@Vyacheslav333 wait, you can buy physical copies of Minecraft? That's kinda neat.
@Bigmanfan
I don't know if you have ever looked at any sales charts but Minecraft is the best-selling non-Nintendo game on Switch by a huge margin. Even compared to 1st party Nintendo titles, it is a huge hit.
@Bigmanfan «wait, you can buy physical copies of Minecraft?»
Well, yeah? I see Minecraft in Japanese (Famitsû) charts almost every week. And I've seen Minecraft in various shops of my city.
@Vyacheslav333 well, I've never seen any in person so I wasn't sure.
@Bigmanfan There is no Minecraft cartridges in US?
@westman98 my guy, it was a joke. But the fact stands that I have no idea why anybody would play Minecraft on console when the pc and mobile versions are just better.
@Vyacheslav333 it looks like there are, but most local retailers don't really stock them.
@Bigmanfan Oh, well, okay.
I gave up on the Switch version for my daughter after the consistent issues trying to get it synced up to play with her brother on the Bedrock PC version. I still have some issues with the Xbox version but definitely smoother over all.
Tap here to load 32 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...