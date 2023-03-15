Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

One Pokémon-like monster catching game that has actually done quite well for itself is Temtem. Since its arrival on the Nintendo Switch last September, the game has received a number of updates.

This latest one (Version 1.3) is perhaps the most exciting update yet - adding new modes, areas, seasons, events and more:



🔥 Nanto Labs and Luma Drops!

🔥 A new Season!

🔥 A new event! ☘

🔥 Balance, fixes, improvements here there and everywhere!



Patch 1.3 and Season 3 are now LIVE!



For starters, it adds a new "Nuzlocke mode", which imposes "heavy and hardcore rules" on the player:

"You only get to catch the first 2 Temtem you see per route (1 Temtem each if you’re playing Co-op!), and defeating them or running from them will still count as having seen them.

"Any Tems that faint during your adventure will be released after the battle. Tems you catch won’t have any fertility left, so no breeding, and you can lose the run if all your Tems are KO’ed."

Next up is Randomlocke mode. It shares the rules of Nuzlocke mode and randomises a lot of stuff:

"From Temtem (including your starters and quest-obtained Tems!), to Techniques, items gathered around the world, NPC squads, untamed encounters… The only few things that will remain as they naturally are (for mostly technical reasons) will be Temtem species, with their stats and evolutionary lines, their Traits, and Gears. This way, Tems will remain part of their identity even in this chaotic Challenge mode."

Then there's a new Speedrun mode - where the task is to simply complete sections and the game as quick as possible. If you beat certain times you'll be rewarded with some items in your main slots.

Along with this, there's also a new season "Season 3 - Clash of the Tamers", a new event "Leprechaun's Eve", balance changes and improvements. Last but not least is a new area: Nanto Labs. Here's the rundown:

"The door of Nanto Labs will open to all curious Tamers in 1.3! Inside, you will be able to exchange your Lumas for a very sus new currency, called Luma Drops.

"The amount of Luma Drops you’ll receive for each Luma will depend on the Temtem species, and whether or not you’re the OT for them, or are soulbound to them. The more you want, the more you have to sacrifice: such are the laws of equivalent exchange."

You can learn more over on the Temtem blog