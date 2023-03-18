We're now nearing the end of the month and that means we're getting closer to the end of the 3DS and Wii U eShop service. If you haven't got around to making any last-minute purchases just yet, and are wondering what's hot on the 3DS eShop right now, the weekly sales chart for North America should help you out.

As you can see below, the Pokémon Virtual Console games continue to dominate the charts - with the second generation title Pokémon Crystal in the lead. Just below this is Pokémon Red followed by Pokémon Yellow, Pokémon Gold, Pokémon Silver and Pokémon Blue in the sixth spot.

It doesn't stop there - with some other Pokémon games listed, including another handheld release, Pokémon Trading Game. Other series getting a lot of last-moment sales include Phoenix Wright, Monster Hunter and a lot of other Capom sales. Here's the full list via Nintendo Everything:

1. Pokemon Crystal

2. Pokemon Red

3. Pokemon Yellow

4. Pokemon Gold

5. Pokemon Silver

6. Pokemon Blue

7. Pokemon Dream Radar

8. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy

9. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice

10. Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies

12. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney

13. Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

14. Mega Man Legacy Collection

15. Monster Hunter Generations

16. Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

17. Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition

18. Pokemon Trading Card Game

19. Zelda: Oracle of Ages

20. Resident Evil Revelations

Speaking of Pokémon, consider this as another reminder to download the 3DS application Pokémon Bank before 27th March 2023, in order to be able to download it in the future. After March, this application will be removing the subscription service tier and will become entirely free.