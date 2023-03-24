The Pokémon series is about to hit another big milestone this April in Japan. The Pokémon Center is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary and has opened a brand new website to prepare us (thanks, NintendoSoup!)

The 25th-anniversary website is a hub for all things Pokémon Center birthday-related and will have details on events, merchandise, and more taking place in Pokémon Center stores across the country. There's a sweet little "thank you" message on the front page of the website, which you can read here (via Google Translate):

"Thank you for always supporting the Pokemon Center!

We are preparing exciting events and campaigns to commemorate the 25th anniversary with the desire that the Pokemon Center will continue to be a place where everyone can smile.

Please come visit us at the Pokemon Center where there will be lots of fun things to do!"

So far, we know of the 'Pikapika Pika Pika Pikachu' campaign, which kicks off on 22nd April and will continue until 30th June. During this period, special Pikachu plushies will be sold that have different — and sometimes terrifying — expressions on their face.

Pikachu is arguably the most iconic Pokémon worldwide, so it's no surprise it's getting a lot of attention. And, alongside the plushies, you'll also be able to get a special Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet if you visit a Pokémon Center in Japan between these dates.