Pokémon Center 25th
Image: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon series is about to hit another big milestone this April in Japan. The Pokémon Center is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary and has opened a brand new website to prepare us (thanks, NintendoSoup!)

The 25th-anniversary website is a hub for all things Pokémon Center birthday-related and will have details on events, merchandise, and more taking place in Pokémon Center stores across the country. There's a sweet little "thank you" message on the front page of the website, which you can read here (via Google Translate):

"Thank you for always supporting the Pokemon Center!
We are preparing exciting events and campaigns to commemorate the 25th anniversary with the desire that the Pokemon Center will continue to be a place where everyone can smile.
Please come visit us at the Pokemon Center where there will be lots of fun things to do!"

So far, we know of the 'Pikapika Pika Pika Pikachu' campaign, which kicks off on 22nd April and will continue until 30th June. During this period, special Pikachu plushies will be sold that have different — and sometimes terrifying — expressions on their face.

Pikachu is arguably the most iconic Pokémon worldwide, so it's no surprise it's getting a lot of attention. And, alongside the plushies, you'll also be able to get a special Pikachu in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet if you visit a Pokémon Center in Japan between these dates.

The first Pokémon Center opened in the Nihonbashi district in the Kawasaki Sadanori Building in Tokyo, Japan on 25th April 1998, and closed on 16th July 2007 to relocate to the Shiodome Shiba Rikyu Building in Minato City, Kaigan. And while that original store (and its relocated version) are no longer open, there are several Pokémon Centers across the region selling all sorts of unique, fun merchandise for the huge multimedia franchise.

If you're taking a trip to Japan this spring/summer, then it may well be worth dropping into your nearest Pokémon Center and seeing what fun things you can find. Perhaps we'll get some sort of celebration or merchandise online, too? We'll have to be patient...

[source pokemoncenter-25th.pokemon.co.jp, via nintendosoup.com]