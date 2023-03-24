Pokémon Scarlet & Violet has been running Tera Raid Battle events and even some item distributions like no tomorrow, but unfortunately, there's not been quite as many gifts and Pokémon giveaways.

If you happen to be located in Japan though, there'll soon be a "special Pikachu" at Pokémon Centers and Pokémon Stores across Japan. If you go to one of these locations, there'll be a Serial Code for Scarlet & Violet to redeem this pocket monster. Here are the stats (via Serebii.net):

"This Pikachu knows the move Celebrate and is at Level 25 holding TM025, Facade. This Pikachu will also be eligible for either the Jumbo Mark or the Teensy Mark."