Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Kitfox Games has announced that Pupperazzi, the fabulous pooch photography game from Sundae Month (developer of Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor), will be coming to Switch on 6th April for $19.99. Plus as a launch day bonus, you can get an additional 10% off.

It's as adorable as it sounds — plenty of cuddly, friendly pups will be roaming the world for you to pet as you try to become the best pupparazzo around.

This cosy little adventure will take under five hours to beat, but in that time, you'll be able to snap up plenty of pampered pooches in goofy poses and adorable outfits. Here's what Kitfox Games has to say about the game:

About Pupperazzi

Put your love for pups to the test - we have a bunch of dogs that need their photos taken, doggone it! Photograph and catalogue the finest (and derpiest) dogs to build your career, upgrade your camera, and discover new canines. WOOF. Features:

- First-person photographer action. Discover all-new dogs and activities as you run, jump, and interact with the world... And dogs! (Yes, you CAN pet them!)

- SO. MANY. DOGS. Shibas, terriers, labs, pugs, and all kinds of breeds. You want ‘em, WE GOT EM!

- Have fun with dogs! Play fetch, dress them up in different hats, terrorize them with vacuum cleaners (you monster), and start dance parties. Normal dog things. Questionable dog things. Suspiciously human things.

- Take the best photos. Upgrade your gear to get the best dog pics. Zoom, filters, slow-mo, lenses, and so much more!

- A world populated entirely by dogs. Explore the lighthouse cove, take a sunset stroll on the boardwalk, zoom around the city of Muttropolis, and more! Either way, it’ll be filled with dogs. It’s rumored humans exist, but who cares?

"A world populated entirely by dogs"? Sounds like perfection to us.

Pupperazzi launches on the Switch eShop on 6th April. Will you be taking some spring snapshots of your favourite pups? Let us know in the comments.