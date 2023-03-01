Numskull Games has announced that Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be getting a 'Double Pack' physical edition for the Switch, launching Summer 2023.
Containing both games on a single Switch cart, the release will also include a download code for the official soundtrack, with the download card itself in the shape of, you guessed it... a cup of coffee!
Here's some official information from Numskull Games:
Coffee Talk is a game that tells the stories of various characters who come to a coffee shop in the heart of Seattle. As the barista, players must listen to the customers' stories and help them solve their problems. The game features a unique blend of coffee brewing and emotional storytelling, making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans.
Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.
-Mix a combination of ingredients, such as tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, coffee and many more. Experiment and uncover secret recipes, change people’s lives by serving drinks that will warm their hearts.
- Show your creativity, draw your own latte-art masterpiece with our in-game fluid simulation to decorate your drinks.
- Immerse yourself in the relaxing coffee shop atmosphere. It’s raining outside, brew yourself a warm drink, play that lo-fi chillhop beats, and listen to the coffee talk.
- Set in an alternate present-day Seattle where humans, orcs, elves, and other races have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Explore the world through the stories told by your customers one cup at a time.
- Meet quirky and interesting characters old and new; Baileys the elf freelance graphic designer, Lua, the succubus biz dev executive, Riona the wannabe opera singer, and more. Listen to their stories and influence them with a warm drink or two!
We'll share more information on a firm release date as soon as we're able.
Will you be picking up the physical edition for Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2? Grab yourself a coffee and let us know down in the comments.
Comments (6)
PreOrdered the Double Double big pack...
Very interesting that Strictly Limited don't appear to be publishing Episode 2, like they did with the first game.
I'm glad I didn't pre-order an import copy now, this works out better.
OOOH That is tempting
I don't know how 20 year old me, learning to code some SNES games, would react knowing that at some point in the future "Serving people drinks while they tell you stories" would be a genre with several really solid entries.
Serenity Forge.
Expect a NA release too, at least they are consistent at that.
I know it's just one link, should be enough this time.
https://store.serenityforge.com/products/coffee-talk-single-shot-edition
I'm keen to discover if the double pack will be complete on cartridge. I think my Japanese copy of the first print was post-patched at some point.
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...