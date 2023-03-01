Numskull Games has announced that Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be getting a 'Double Pack' physical edition for the Switch, launching Summer 2023.

Containing both games on a single Switch cart, the release will also include a download code for the official soundtrack, with the download card itself in the shape of, you guessed it... a cup of coffee!

Here's some official information from Numskull Games:

Coffee Talk is a game that tells the stories of various characters who come to a coffee shop in the heart of Seattle. As the barista, players must listen to the customers' stories and help them solve their problems. The game features a unique blend of coffee brewing and emotional storytelling, making it a truly one-of-a-kind experience. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans. Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them.

-Mix a combination of ingredients, such as tea, ginger, mint, chocolate, coffee and many more. Experiment and uncover secret recipes, change people’s lives by serving drinks that will warm their hearts. - Show your creativity, draw your own latte-art masterpiece with our in-game fluid simulation to decorate your drinks. - Immerse yourself in the relaxing coffee shop atmosphere. It’s raining outside, brew yourself a warm drink, play that lo-fi chillhop beats, and listen to the coffee talk. - Set in an alternate present-day Seattle where humans, orcs, elves, and other races have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Explore the world through the stories told by your customers one cup at a time. - Meet quirky and interesting characters old and new; Baileys the elf freelance graphic designer, Lua, the succubus biz dev executive, Riona the wannabe opera singer, and more. Listen to their stories and influence them with a warm drink or two!

We'll share more information on a firm release date as soon as we're able.

Will you be picking up the physical edition for Coffee Talk and Coffee Talk Episode 2? Grab yourself a coffee and let us know down in the comments.