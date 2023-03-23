Metacritic's annual game publisher rankings have just been published, giving us an insight into how all of the major game publishers performed (on average) in 2022 based on critic reviews.

For the second year in a row, Nintendo missed a top-ten spot. The Big N placed 12th out of 45 companies — a small jump from last year's 14th place — and its average review score is also up from 76.0 to 78.6. Sony topped 2022's rankings, publishing 10 games and scoring an impressive average of 85.6

Nintendo's highest-scoring game of 2022 was Xenoblade Chronicles 3, with an average review score of 89. Two other high scorers were Bayonetta 3, which netted an average of 86, and Splatoon 3, with an average of 83.

Unfortunately, Nintendo's placement may have been let down by disappointing averages from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (which is the lowest-rated mainline Pokémon game on Metacritic at 72), Nintendo Switch Sports (also averaging 72) and Mario Strikers: Battle League (with an average of 73).

You can find a breakdown of the scoring system over on Metacritic, along with a more detailed rundown of the rankings. In the meantime, here's the full list:

Ranking Publisher 1 Sony 2 Paradox Interactive

3

Activision Blizzard

4

Focus Entertainment 5

Take-Two Interactive

6

Capcom

7

Sega 8

Annapurna Interactive 9

Humble Games

10

Devolver Digital

11

Red Art Games

12

Nintendo

13

Aksys Games

14

Atari

15

WayForward

16

Raw Fury

17

Electronic Arts

18

Digerati Distribution

19

Plug In Digital

20

Spike Chunsoft

21

505 Games

22

XSEED Games

23

ININ/United Games

24

Bandai Namco

25

Thunderful

26

Square Enix

27

tinyBuild

28

Team17

29

Arc System Works

30

SNK

31

Microids

32

NIS America

33

Saber Interactive 34

Palon

35

Idea Factory

36

Maximum Games

37

THQ Nordic

38

Ubisoft

39

PQube

40

Nacon

41

No More Robots 42

Freedom Games 43

Ratalaika Games 44 Assemble Entertainment 45 PlayWay/Ultimate Games

Do the results surprise you? Let us know your thoughts on Metacritic's annual rankings in the comments.