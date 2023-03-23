Metacritic's annual game publisher rankings have just been published, giving us an insight into how all of the major game publishers performed (on average) in 2022 based on critic reviews.
For the second year in a row, Nintendo missed a top-ten spot. The Big N placed 12th out of 45 companies — a small jump from last year's 14th place — and its average review score is also up from 76.0 to 78.6. Sony topped 2022's rankings, publishing 10 games and scoring an impressive average of 85.6
Nintendo's highest-scoring game of 2022 was Xenoblade Chronicles 3, with an average review score of 89. Two other high scorers were Bayonetta 3, which netted an average of 86, and Splatoon 3, with an average of 83.
Unfortunately, Nintendo's placement may have been let down by disappointing averages from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (which is the lowest-rated mainline Pokémon game on Metacritic at 72), Nintendo Switch Sports (also averaging 72) and Mario Strikers: Battle League (with an average of 73).
You can find a breakdown of the scoring system over on Metacritic, along with a more detailed rundown of the rankings. In the meantime, here's the full list:
|Ranking
|Publisher
|1
|Sony
|2
|Paradox Interactive
|3
|Activision Blizzard
|4
|Focus Entertainment
|5
|Take-Two Interactive
|6
|Capcom
|7
|Sega
|8
|Annapurna Interactive
|9
|Humble Games
|10
|Devolver Digital
|11
|Red Art Games
|12
|Nintendo
|13
|Aksys Games
|14
|Atari
|15
|WayForward
|16
|Raw Fury
|17
|Electronic Arts
|18
|Digerati Distribution
|19
|Plug In Digital
|20
|Spike Chunsoft
|21
|505 Games
|22
|XSEED Games
|23
|ININ/United Games
|24
|Bandai Namco
|25
|Thunderful
|26
|Square Enix
|27
|tinyBuild
|28
|Team17
|29
|Arc System Works
|30
|SNK
|31
|Microids
|32
|NIS America
|33
|Saber Interactive
|34
|Palon
|35
|Idea Factory
|36
|Maximum Games
|37
|THQ Nordic
|38
|Ubisoft
|39
|PQube
|40
|Nacon
|41
|No More Robots
|42
|Freedom Games
|43
|Ratalaika Games
|44
|Assemble Entertainment
|45
|PlayWay/Ultimate Games
Do the results surprise you? Let us know your thoughts on Metacritic's annual rankings in the comments.
Comments (28)
I don't even care with the ranking system.
Ranking system is not a guarantee of a worthy game to play.
It depends on the games and the audiences.
I personally only looking for kids games so I really depend on games by Outright Games, Microids, Team 17 for a lot of upcoming kids games.
They like Sony and SEGA more than Nintendo, begun this console war has...
They published some excellent games last year, especially Xenoblade which is a masterpiece, but also some absolute garbage in Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and Mario Strikers.
I do think it hasn't been a great year for Nintendo this year. Xenoblade was obviously high quality but it didn't click for me this time. and I've only JUST got back into playing the Switch properly after a long hiatus - spurred on by Metroid Prime Remastered, and the new Mario Kart tracks.
Also, FYI, slight typo in the article calling Pokemon Pokemin
Not surprising at all.
Not that I care as always enjoying MK8 and MP remake.
But it does show as I’ve said on here for the last two years. Nintendo in house AAA studios have been to quiet and not up to scratch and probably working on Switch 2 games for release mainly over probably the last three years at least and also their overall studios have nowhere near the numbers of say Sony or Activision etc.
...and Kirby and the Forgotten Land sits at 85 on MC.
Nintendo front loads their system lifecycles despite what they say about supporting their hardware. That said, it is nice we are getting two Zelda’s on Switch, that’s decent
Nintendo focusses on a baseline quality, and some absolute gems in between, but they've always had more of a tendence for quantity instead of quality for their handheld devices. Nintendo published 13 games last year (remember, Nintendo also publishes games such as Live a Live and Triangle Strategy). And for 2023 there are already 10 games set in stone that Nintendo publishes (with games such as Minecraft Legends, Disney Illusion Island and Rain Code).
It's a shame that sometimes a technical or incomplete stinker gets through their nets, such as Pokemon Scarlet / Violet and apparently Mario Strikers (haven't played that one). That's a new thing as far as I can remember. I applaud Nintendo and Microsoft/Bethesda for delaying Zelda and Starfield again with a couple of months for some extra polish.
Sony currently only publishes two or three games a year, and those usually are of an incredible quality.
Wow. Sad. Not for Nintendo, but because Sony gets top spot simply for games like Ragnarok which is just another by the numbers AAA cinematic game.
Ah well.
No wonder, with flops like Mario Strikers, Switch Sports and Pokemon.
This year will be better for sure. For now, no Nintendo game is below 80, Metroid Prime is 95, I don't think Advance Wars and Baten Kaitos will be lower, and Zelda TotK and Pikmin 4 will score pretty high too.
I think their more detailed discussion around why #12 makes a lot of sense especially looking at the competition. I feel like Nintendo got more into theme parks and movies lately though I am counting on new Zelda to knock it out of the park.
@BenAV Yeah, it was a mixed year to be fair. Some great stuff. Kirby and Xenoblade knocked it out of the park. As much as myself and my girlfriend enjoyed the experience of playing through Pokemon there was absolutely no excuse for releasing it in that state and while I loved Three Hopes that also, in some ways, feels unfinished...
@frabbit you haven't heard of the pokemon/pikmin crossover?
Still my top publisher but Nintendo might be losing the mainstream gaze again.
Switch Sports and Mario Strikers both play wonderfully. The criticisms regarding "lack of content" and Nintendo releasing "unfinished games," which seemed to be the main problems cited for both, were comically overblown and more akin to a dog pile than reasoned critiques of the merits of the games.
To each their own, though.
Aksys Games and Spike Chunsoft are in the top 20's? That's reassuring to know, but expected at the same time, since they pumped out quite a few games during 2022. Speaking of their games i already made my pre-order for Rain Code and i'm eagerly waiting for Death Mark II to be localized! I'm happy, because this probably means we will see more releases from them in the future
@BenAV Scarlet and Violet are fantastic games though.. underneath some truly horrible bugs.
The story, characters and especially just the gameplay itself was just so much fun. just a shame Gamefreak didn’t have the guts to delay the games so they could polish it more.. but then,
Most developers are like that these days 😒
Still miles better than the 3DS games, even with the glitches
How did Sega get that high??
Not surprising when they keep releasing half finished products to meet certain sales peak deadlines.
Oh no how will they recover
Up two places from 2021, little steps.
The most interesting thing here is that Microsoft were number 1 in 2021, but failed to release 5 games in 2022 so didn't make the list.
This doesn’t mean anything to me.
@Duncanballs don't they publish all the Persona games?
Metric is the rotten tomato’s of gaming don’t Trish their opinion
Trust* … typo but it won’t let me type that shot of message
Nintendo was the best publisher last year, imo. Two fantastic Pokémon titles, Xenoblade 3, Kirby, Splatoon, etc. What an incredible lineup.
I take this list with a huge grain of salt. I mean, Activision was placed at #3. Did they pay for positioning?
