Metacritic's annual game publisher rankings have just been published, giving us an insight into how all of the major game publishers performed (on average) in 2022 based on critic reviews.

For the second year in a row, Nintendo missed a top-ten spot. The Big N placed 12th out of 45 companies — a small jump from last year's 14th place — and its average review score is also up from 76.0 to 78.6. Sony topped 2022's rankings, publishing 10 games and scoring an impressive average of 85.6

Nintendo's highest-scoring game of 2022 was Xenoblade Chronicles 3, with an average review score of 89. Two other high scorers were Bayonetta 3, which netted an average of 86, and Splatoon 3, with an average of 83.

Unfortunately, Nintendo's placement may have been let down by disappointing averages from Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (which is the lowest-rated mainline Pokémon game on Metacritic at 72), Nintendo Switch Sports (also averaging 72) and Mario Strikers: Battle League (with an average of 73).

You can find a breakdown of the scoring system over on Metacritic, along with a more detailed rundown of the rankings. In the meantime, here's the full list:

Ranking Publisher
1 Sony
2 Paradox Interactive
3
 Activision Blizzard
4
 Focus Entertainment
5
 Take-Two Interactive
6
 Capcom
7
 Sega
8
 Annapurna Interactive
9
 Humble Games
10
 Devolver Digital
11
 Red Art Games
12
 Nintendo
13
 Aksys Games
14
 Atari
15
 WayForward
16
 Raw Fury
17
 Electronic Arts
18
 Digerati Distribution
19
 Plug In Digital
20
 Spike Chunsoft
21
 505 Games
22
 XSEED Games
23
 ININ/United Games
24
 Bandai Namco
25
 Thunderful
26
 Square Enix
27
 tinyBuild
28
 Team17
29
 Arc System Works
30
 SNK
31
 Microids
32
 NIS America
33
 Saber Interactive
34
 Palon
35
 Idea Factory
36
 Maximum Games
37
 THQ Nordic
38
 Ubisoft
39
 PQube
40
 Nacon
41
 No More Robots
42
 Freedom Games
43
 Ratalaika Games
44 Assemble Entertainment
45 PlayWay/Ultimate Games

Do the results surprise you? Let us know your thoughts on Metacritic's annual rankings in the comments.

[source metacritic.com]