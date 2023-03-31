We are just a few days away from the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie on 5th April and with every trailer, TV spot and interview, it is increasingly feeling like we will have seen the entire movie before its premiere. That being said, the latest TV spot got our Nintendo senses tingling with the sheer number of Easter Eggs and references thrown in there (thanks, Nintendúo).

Shared to YouTube by Nintendúo World, the trailer is packed full of footage that we haven't seen before, so only read on if you don't mind finding out more of what the film has to offer.

The TV spot gives us a closer look at a bleach-blonde member of the Kong family in shades (that has to be Funky Kong, right?), as well as some new lines of dialogue from Mario, Toad and DK himself. There's also even more Nintendo Easter Eggs thrown into this one from Luigi's GameCube ringtone and Mii-looking caller ID picture, down to a framed picture in the background of the pizzeria which seems to be of Punch Out's Doc Louis and Little Mac (if you squint really, really hard).

You can check out all of the new footage in the video below:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Of course, we have been noticing Easter Eggs like these from the very start of the marketing campaign, but the obscurity of some of those in this TV spot suggests that the film might be even more packed with them than we first thought — here's hoping that it doesn't become distracting.