Mario Kart Tour is bringing its Mario Tour to a close and is ready to introduce its next update to players next week. This time, the game is ready to don its headbands and shurikens with the Ninja Tour, which starts on March 22nd, 2023 and is set to last until April 4th, 2023.

The tour will bring another Wii course back into the fold, reintroducing Dry Dry Ruins from Mario Kart Wii after being absent from the series since 2008. If you're wondering whether you'll be able to dress your Mii up in an accompanying costume, then you're in luck, as the update will also add a Pokey-themed suit with its latest Mii Racing Suit wave.

While the Mario Tour is wrapping up, the MAR10 Day celebrations are continuing with some tasty eShop discounts on Mario titles in North America. We've listed all eligible games for your convenience, so be sure to check that out.

Will you be checking out the Ninja Tour when it kicks off next week? Let us know with a comment down below.