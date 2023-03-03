Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Mario Kart Tour keep on trucking along and is bringing a brand new Tour on March 8th, 2023 to seemingly celebrate the upcoming MAR10 Day on March 10th.

Featuring DS Mario Circuit (which coincidentally, has also been confirmed for the Wave 4 DLC release on Mario Kart 8 Deluxe), you'll have to contend with Goombas and Piranha Plants as you race against your friends.

Also confirmed is Wave 27 of the Mii Racing Suits, this time introducing the Spike Mii Racing Suit. You can check this out in the trailer below.

Wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass has been confirmed to launch on March 9th, 2023 and includes the aforementioned Mario Circuit track along with an additional seven courses.