Nintendo doesn't seem to be very interested in reviving the Nintendogs franchise for the time being (well if you ignore the recent patent that cropped up), so it's fallen to publisher Fireshine Games to pick up the pieces with Little Friends: Puppy Island, a cosy simulation game that sees you take care of your very own pooch on a hot and sunny tropical island.

You'll be making friends with Shibas, Labradors, Corgis, Huskies, Pugs, and more with a total of 9 unique breeds to discover and adopt. You'll need to take good care of them too by bathing, brushing, feeding, walking, and playing with them.

Here's a peek at the key features:

- Little Friends On Holiday! - Set off on an exciting new adventure that takes your puppy care experience even further! Explore an entire paradise island, find exciting new locations, dig up treasures and embrace your adventurous side with your new Little Friends.

- Explore Puppy Island! - Take your lovable companion out on their very own adventure across an island filled with puppies! Discover sandy beaches, snowy mountains, cherry blossom sanctuaries and so much more! What will you uncover on your adventure?

- Become Puppy Pals! - Become friends with 9 different breeds of puppies and find the perfect companions to enjoy your adventure with! Meet new puppies while out on walks and bring them home to care for them. Take photos using the in-game camera to make memories that last a lifetime.

- Build The Ultimate Puppy Paradise! - Discover new locations throughout the island to build new toy, clothing and accessory shops and unlock pawsome new items for your puppies!

- Enjoy Puppy Care! - Brush, bathe, feed and play with your pups to give them everything they need for their adventures! Improve their obedience, agility, endurance & more, levelling up their stats to gain access to exciting new areas of the island.

- Dress Up Your Pup! - With over 350 colorful outfits and accessories to choose from, find your puppy’s own unique style! From tiaras and dresses to mohawks and sunglasses, customise your puppy’s look however you like!

Little Friends: Puppy Island will launch on Nintendo Switch this Summer.

Will you be packing off on a tropical adventure with some adorable pups this summer? Let us know your thoughts on Little Friends: Puppy Island in the comments below.