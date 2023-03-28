Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher SelectaPlay has revealed that the cosy turnip growing social sim Minabo - A Walk Through Life is coming to Switch on 28th April. And yep, it really is a game about life as a turnip.

Developer DevilishGames has created a cute little adventure where you walk your turnip through life — from a baby until death. During their life you'll have lots of difficult decisions to make: who you make friends with, if you get married, have kids, or look after your elders. It's an innocent version of the metaphor of life while also growing your little turnip friend. Hey, life as a turnip is hard!

The trailer (above) really sums everything up perfectly — it's got a warm art style and it looks cosy, but it tackles the hardships of life pretty well. For a bit more on the game, check out what the publisher has to say:

Minabo - A Walk Through Life is a cosy indie title where players have to grow their own turnip and experience its whole circle of life from beginning to end by interacting with other turnips and the environment. Make friends, create a family, and take care of pets to establish relationships in quick playthroughs. As life progresses, players will have to make hard decisions regarding their social interactions. Would they marry a turnip and have children, or would they rather stay single and take care of their parents in their final days? Minabo - A Walk Through Life is a pure (and hard) life metaphor!

Players will enjoy appealing visuals and charming characters for all audiences while completing 25 quests full of life-changing moments inspired by psychologist counselors involved in the development. Replay with Free Life Mode to change the path again, and share their life story on social media.

Minabo - A Walk Through Life launches on the Switch eShop on 28th April for €13,49 / $13,49 / £13,49. Will you be experiencing life through the eyes of a turnip? Let us know in the comments.