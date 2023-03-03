Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Pokémon Company has today revealed a new trailer for the upcoming Pokémon animated series (above) which will see the recently-introduced Liko and Roy stepping into the lead role that was formally held by Ash for the past 25 years.

As well as reconfirming the series' Japanese release date of 14th April, the latest trailer also announced that the opening episode is going to be an hour-long special. We can't help but think that this is a good move. After all, when you have journeyed with one hero for almost three decades, it's going to take more than a 22-minute introduction to settle in with the new faces.

Fortunately, the latest trailer is starting to help with that, as we got a slightly closer look at both Liko ("the girl with the awe-inspiring pendant") and Roy ("the boy with the mysterious Poké Ball") and finally got a chance to hear both characters' voices in action.

There was also a brief snippet of Friede and Captain Pikachu, who we caught wind of last week. It will come as no surprise to hear that Captain Pikachu's vocab appears to be just as limited as Pikachu's was beforehand. "Pika-Pika" isn't going anywhere just yet.