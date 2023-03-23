Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If the debut trailer for Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit didn't remind you of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, then the second trailer certainly will.

From publisher Burning Planet, Molly Medusa will be launching on Switch on April 20th, 2023. The latest trailer showcases some of the characters you'll be meeting on your journey, along with a generous glimpse at the game's puzzles and sailing mechanics. It might not share the same combat gameplay as The Wind Waker, but with heart pieces, a sail boat, a hookshot, and a more-than-familiar art style, it certainly looks like a pleasant homage regardless.

Burning Planet has also provided a nice breakdown of the cast of characters you'll be meeting in the game. Check it out:

- Olympiodora is Molly’s mother and a vase painter. Her big sunhat could perhaps become a platform to stand on if it were somehow turned into stone.

- Menelaos is Molly’s younger brother. Their father is a traveler.

- Pygmalion is a famous marble sculptor and Molly’s art teacher. He’s a bitter old man, and his relationship with Molly is strained and filled with frustration.

- Graeca sells swords and blades from all around the world. Her collection is huge. Where has she traveled in her youth?

- Adeimantus is a self-centered bully, but he is also the only person in the whole village who is of Molly’s age.

- Hipparchia stands guard at the village entrance. She is also friends with Molly’s mother.

- Laërtes guards the village together with Hipparchia. He suffers from terrible hiccups.

- Phoebes is a shy and quiet child. They secretly carry romance and poetry inside their gentle heart.

- Daphne is an adventuresome young girl. She frequently explores the surrounding forests and might perhaps be the most capable person in the whole village!

Will you be purchasing Molly Medusa when it launches on Switch next month? Share your thoughts with a comment down below.