Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Burning Planet has revealed Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit, a 3D action-adventure game that appears to pay homage to The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker's classic puzzle and sailing mechanics.

Launching on the Switch on April 20th, 2023, the game stars the titular Molly Medusa whose friends have seemingly all turned to stone (are you sure this isn't your fault, Molly..?). She'll be setting sail across a vast desert, battling deadly enemies, solving puzzles, and collecting heart pieces.

Here's some more information from Burning Planet:

"We glean a galatëan dream, a sculptor’s great ambition, its stone face so unfazed, with tender tendons trapped in time, and garbled marble muscles still as stone. Stone, stone, stone! Poor Molly, all your friends are stone! "Solitude and sandy dunes – set sail, you seeker of retribution! Travel through the minotaur’s labyrinthine lair – Bull of Justice; and down the blood-red, undead pomegranate-succulence of the Underworld rivers. Through the owl-haunted halls of Minerva, and past an opulent palace of long fingers and ill-gotten gold. Up is down and down is up. Reality is far behind, on this journey of the mind. Shatter yourself and transcend!

"For it is that cruel, cruel curse, that monstrous malady, which coils around your lonely soul, a malefaction of Many-faced Circe, Ulysses’ bane, that makes you a stranger, an untouchable, a queen of spit, toxic to the touch, ill-fitting and spit-dripping in profane profundity, at once s-s-s-serpentine and so sublime – that cruel, cruel curse, which the gods call: MEDUSA."

We'll be sure to share more information on Molly Medusa: Queen of Spit as we approach its release date in April.

What do you make of this one? Reckon it will scratch that 'Wind Waker' itch? Let us know with a comment down below.