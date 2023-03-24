Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're a fan of challening retro platformers, then you'll want to keep an eye on this one.

Publisher Elden Pixels is bringing Kraino Origins to the Switch later in 2023, with the game boasting stylish combat, stunning visuals, optional retro filters, and more.

You'll be going up against monsters, zombies, and ghosts, dispatching them with your trusty scythe while avoiding dangerous obstacles like saws, fireballs, pools of acid, and spikes.

Here are some more information and key features from Elden Pixels:

This eerie adventure takes place in a world where monsters, ghouls, ghosts, and skeletons are the inhabitants. But just like in our world, there are forces of both good and evil. Kraino was created to aid the forces of evil, but all the evil magic and malice used to create him could not change who Kraino was - a force of good. Now it's up to Kraino to use all the powers of evil to fight fire with fire. He will journey across the land to destroy the evil lords, uncover hidden weapons, and get his revenge on his maker Dr. Batcula. - A fast-paced action platformer, tough as nails!

- Explore 8 huge levels and fight bosses in true retro style

- Find collectibles to upgrade your magic and health

- Collect a slew of powerful weapons and use them to wreak havoc!

We'll be sure to share more info, including a firm release date, as soon as we know.

Will you be picking up Kraino Origins when it launches on Switch? Swoop on down to the comments and let us know.