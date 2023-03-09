The latest Japanese charts are now in from Famitsu and it is once again all about Kirby (thanks, Gematsu). For the second week in a row Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe has triumphed over the competition, selling 62,581 copies this time around — not quite the 189,931 that we saw last week, but respectable nonetheless.
It has been another strong showing from Nintendo this week too, with the Switch being represented by seven of the top ten chart entries. Alongside the usual suspects of Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II continued to sell well (shifting 14,085 and landing in seventh place this time), and Metroid Prime Remastered just about managed to sneak into the standings in its market debut, selling 7,960 copies.
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's debut on PlayStation consoles managed to fill in the gaps this week, with the PS5 version landing in second and the PS4 entering the charts in fourth.
Here's your look at this week's Japanese software top ten:
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 62,581 (251,612)
- [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 30,132 (New)
- [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 24,592 (4,908,398)
- [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 17,699 (New)
- [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous, 03/02/23) – 16,627 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,766 (3,918,766)
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14,085 (68,080)
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 13,449 (139,535)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,295 (5,183,660)
- [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo, 03/03/23) – 7,960 (New)
On the hardware side of things, it has once again been a strong week for Sony's PS5. The system achieved 60,403 units sold this time, topping even the Switch OLED which lands in second place on 45,752.
The rest of the chart paints a pretty standard picture, with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Switch and Switch Lite rounding out the top half as the poor old Xbox continues to struggle.
- PlayStation 5 – 60,403 (2,638,017)
- Switch OLED Model – 45,752 (3,997,806)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 18,009 (419,095)
- Switch – 11,463 (19,208,969)
- Switch Lite – 9,310 (5,232,941)
- PlayStation 4 – 1,655 (7,857,826)
- Xbox Series X – 708 (179,709)
- Xbox Series S – 140 (250,441)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 66 (1,190,758)
Let us know what you make of this week's Japanese charts in the comments below.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Comments (28)
In all honesty Metroid was never going to set the Japanese charts on fire as it's a very western flavoured game, I'm actually amazed it even charted!
7k? That's not a good opening week. It's guite sad to see it beat by trash like scarlet and violet.
7 thousand copies is nothing impressive but considering Metroid's historical sales figures in Japan, just being in the top ten is great!
It would be interesting to see the digital numbers for Japan. I imagine they might be a higher percentage digital than many other countries?
Wow, Pokemon S&V are going to overtake Mariokart 8 Deluxe in sales?
Damn who's buying those bug ridden, nontested, piles of crap?
I didn’t realize Kirby had such a big first week.
@Bigmanfan If they sell a pile of feces with a Pokemon logo stamped on it, it'll sell millions. People will buy it regardless of what it is
Definitely not bad for Metroid in Japan! The series has always struggled there so it’s good to see it at least make it on the charts
Yess, that Kirby remake looks beautiful. It is playable for me. It is possible the first place.
For reference, Metroid Dread sold over 80K in it's first week in Japan. Not great to say the least.
lets wait for its total sales for western market it probably did extremely well going to do a second playthrough love the game so much and im pretty sure 2 and 3 are getting remastered as we speak.
@John_Deacon Definitely not wrong!
Any solid theories as to why Metroid struggles in Japan relative to elsewhere?
Yes, Pokemon SV deserves a lot of criticism but at a certain point it gets really tiring to always read the same "trash like scarlet and violet", "bug ridden, nontested, piles of crap" etc. Especially under a news where Pokemon SV isn't even the main focus
Well that's usually the dynamic for both. Metroid always resonated more with the west with the east always being in Kirby's corner. Sure there are players from the opposite that might like or be interested in both. But in the grand scheme of things. Both have regional bias and support.
I have both, The Nintendo Switch OLED and the PS5! Once The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes out, OLED will be back on Top. Glad to see both doing great! Metroid Prime Remastered is an excellent game, it deserves more sales.
@mariomaster96
Agreed, I’m not the biggest fan of Pokémon but these entries were the most fun I’ve had with a Pokemon game in the last 20 years. The positives heavily outweigh the negatives.
In total, the Switch models sold more than the PS5. Also, if this is physical sales only, I would imagine Metroid Prime Remastered has a higher percentage of digital sales than most games, given that the release date was much later for the physical version.
@mariomaster96
Believe me, not for nothing, I always commented why so much negativity and hostile attitudes......;
And yes, also, I am not against criticism, negative criticism, but constructive and without annoying; However, as you see, it is everything, ALL the time...... Oh well...
The famous phrase of Professor Oak in games is for me an example to follow in these cases:
"There is a time and place for everything, but not now"
@MikeJones as someone said before, it’s a more western oriented game. I don’t really know if this would affect sales as much but Prime is also developed by a western studio. I’m not an expert with any of this so take my opinion with a grain of salt
@Bunkerneath Pokemon S/V is infinitely better than that Sonic Frontiers garbage.
He is in the top 10 only because the top is really low this week. 7 thousand is not good, even for Metroid in Japan.
Japan just doesn't like Metroid for whatever reason. Like people mentioned it could be because it's the most westernized game Nintendo has or maybe it's the sci Fi setting.
But on a side note I'm playing through the remaster right now and it's amazing. Wish Prime 2 and 3 get ported to Switch at some point
When did Japan get the physical copy and does this include digital sales ?
@Strumpan I don’t think your math is mathing - both ps5 models outsold all 3 switch models 😂
@Ulysses Easy there lol.
@hippoeater Oh, you're right, didn't see the digital model.
Love to see Kirby do so well!
Not surprising seeing Metroid Prime not do as well in Japan as elsewhere (although it would be interesting seeing the digital sales considering that version came out first) so I'm happy to see it at least made it in the top 10!
@mariomaster96 Couldn't have said it better!
Tap here to load 28 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...