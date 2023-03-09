The latest Japanese charts are now in from Famitsu and it is once again all about Kirby (thanks, Gematsu). For the second week in a row Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe has triumphed over the competition, selling 62,581 copies this time around — not quite the 189,931 that we saw last week, but respectable nonetheless.

It has been another strong showing from Nintendo this week too, with the Switch being represented by seven of the top ten chart entries. Alongside the usual suspects of Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Octopath Traveler II continued to sell well (shifting 14,085 and landing in seventh place this time), and Metroid Prime Remastered just about managed to sneak into the standings in its market debut, selling 7,960 copies.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's debut on PlayStation consoles managed to fill in the gaps this week, with the PS5 version landing in second and the PS4 entering the charts in fourth.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese software top ten:

[NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 62,581 (251,612) [PS5] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 30,132 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 24,592 (4,908,398) [PS4] Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Koei Tecmo, 03/03/23) – 17,699 (New) [NSW] Rune Factory 3 Special (Marvelous, 03/02/23) – 16,627 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 14,766 (3,918,766) [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 14,085 (68,080) [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 13,449 (139,535) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,295 (5,183,660) [NSW] Metroid Prime Remastered (Nintendo, 03/03/23) – 7,960 (New)

On the hardware side of things, it has once again been a strong week for Sony's PS5. The system achieved 60,403 units sold this time, topping even the Switch OLED which lands in second place on 45,752.

The rest of the chart paints a pretty standard picture, with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, Switch and Switch Lite rounding out the top half as the poor old Xbox continues to struggle.

PlayStation 5 – 60,403 (2,638,017) Switch OLED Model – 45,752 (3,997,806) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 18,009 (419,095) Switch – 11,463 (19,208,969) Switch Lite – 9,310 (5,232,941) PlayStation 4 – 1,655 (7,857,826) Xbox Series X – 708 (179,709) Xbox Series S – 140 (250,441) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 66 (1,190,758)

< Last week's charts

Let us know what you make of this week's Japanese charts in the comments below.