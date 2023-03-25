Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

PAX East 2023 is currently taking place and our American-based video producer Zion has kept himself busy over the past few days checking out the latest and greatest releases.

One, in particular, he got some time to sit down with was the upcoming Marvelous / XSEED title Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life - a remake of the 2003 GameCube title Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life. Not only did Zion get time to go hands on with the title, but he's also been able to share his early thoughts and impressions with Austin in the video above.

Here's a quick crash course of the key features, just in case you missed the initial announcement, and you can also view an official trailer in our previous post:

A Familiar Farm for a New Generation ‒ Revisit this iconic community with updated systems, character designs, and visuals that revitalize Forgotten Valley while maintaining the charm that made the original a classic.

Your Story, Your Way ‒ With the option to play as a male, female, or non-binary protagonist, as well as all eligible marriage candidates available for romance regardless of that choice, players can truly be who they want.

Farming Simulation Evolved ‒ The original farming features have been updated, bringing new excitement to the carefree life of growing crops and raising animals.