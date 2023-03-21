Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Marvelous Europe has launched a brand new trailer for Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life, this time looking in depth at the different seasons you'll be enjoying as you embark on your new life on the farm.

You'll be starting your journey in Forgotten Valley (uh... what happened to 'Forget-Me-Not?) in Spring, getting to grips with all the gameplay mechanics as you acquaint yourself with the local residents. Summer will see your farm and relationships flourish, Autumn is when you'll enjoy the plentiful bounties of your hard work, and Winter will be a time for making memories. At least, this is what the trailer says, so..!

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is a remake of the original Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life for the GameCube and is currently scheduled to launch on June 27th, 2023. For more information on the new title, check out the article below for all the details.