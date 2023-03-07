Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Surprise, budding witches! GrimGrimoire OnceMore has just received a demo on the Switch. It's available to download now on both the UK and North American eShops.

This gorgeously-drawn real-time strategy game from Vanillaware — developer of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — and published by NIS America is out next month on Switch, but you can get a head start with this demo, as your save data will carry over to the full release. The game is out on 4th April in America, and 7th April in Europe.

As a little reminder about this rerelease of the PS2 cult classic, here's a short summary from the eShop page:

GrimGrimoire OnceMore brings the classic strategy adventure from Vanillaware into the present! Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls—mysteries, monsters, and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within the tower and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower!

