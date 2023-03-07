Surprise, budding witches! GrimGrimoire OnceMore has just received a demo on the Switch. It's available to download now on both the UK and North American eShops.
This gorgeously-drawn real-time strategy game from Vanillaware — developer of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim — and published by NIS America is out next month on Switch, but you can get a head start with this demo, as your save data will carry over to the full release. The game is out on 4th April in America, and 7th April in Europe.
As a little reminder about this rerelease of the PS2 cult classic, here's a short summary from the eShop page:
GrimGrimoire OnceMore brings the classic strategy adventure from Vanillaware into the present! Join aspiring mage Lillet Blan on her journey within the Silver Star Tower, a renowned academy for magicians. All is not what it seems inside the tower walls—mysteries, monsters, and menaces lurk about. Harness the power of magic to dispel the secrets hidden within the tower and discover the truth of the Silver Star Tower!
Will you be downloading the demo for GrimGrimoire OnceMore on Switch? Click your fingers and let us know in the comments.
One of those games I'd love to own but I'm passing on buying day-one due to budget concerns. So I'm happy to give the demo a try while waiting for the physical release to go on deep discount.
Oh, brilliant. I am intrigued by this game, but am not usually a fan of "tower defence" games, and that's what the trailer looked like. I will gladly give this a go, and will be hoping that it grabs me.
I think I'll grab the demo. My PS2 copy hasn't yet made it out of my backlog...
There have been a lot of good demos lately; I'll definitely try this demo and probably add the game to my wishlist.
Excellent. I really want to play this, but I'm concerned that everything will be too tiny on a Switch Lite. Now I can test it out.
